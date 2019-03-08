Jim Ross Confirms He’s Not Re-Signing With WWE

Jim Ross’ contract with the WWE is set to expire at the end of March. But based on his comments on the latest episode of The Ross Report, he doesn’t expect to be out of work for long.

The WWE Hall of Famer confirmed he would not be signing another deal with the company on his podcast this week.

“I’m 67, I still feel I can get the job done doing wrestling play-by-play and I want to explore that opportunity and possibility,” Ross said. “I’ll be moving on in a positive way, nothing but good things to say about everyone involved. You know, I have my critics in WWE as we all do, as people do when you’re there for very long. It’s a very unique community and I have no regrets. The smartest thing I ever did was come to work for Vince McMahon in 1993.”

Ross returned to WWE in 2017 under a new two-year deal, making his first appearance on WWE television in four years at WrestleMania 33 to call the main event match between Roman Reigns and The Undertaker. He’d then go on to call the action for the first Mae Young Classic, appear at RAW 25 alongside Jerry Lawler, commentate on the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 and appear at the Greatest Royal Rumble pre-show in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Oklahoma native followed up his announcement by saying he was expecting a new opportunity soon.

“The next month or so, is gonna be very interesting in my life…” Ross said. “When people write you off and believe you’ve fulfilled your usefulness, it can do a lot of things for you. It can, like it does me, it can make me wanna work harder, work smarter, and get better at what I do. So in other words, I get a little pissed off.”

To add fuel to the speculative fire, Ross had AEW’s Brandi Rhodes appear on the same episode to talk about her role as Chief Branding Officer.

While Ross was still under contract with WWE he was still allowed to continue calling weekly New Japan Pro Wrestling tapings for AXS TV and appear at the Japanese promotion’s live events in the United States. His WWE contract prevented him from signing a new deal with AXS TV, which expired at the end of 2018, and he was reportedly blocked by the company from being on the English commentary team for Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January.

