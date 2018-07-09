Jim Ross Reportedly Hospitalized Following New Japan Cow Palace Show

WWE Hall of Fame commentator Jim Ross was reportedly taken to the ER on Monday following a bump he took during New Japan Pro Wrestling’s G1 Special in San Francisco event on Saturday night.

The incident took place during the IWGP United States Championship match between Jay White and Juice Robinson (NXT’s CJ Parker) at the Cow Palace. Late in the match White suplexed Robinson into the barricade that was right in front of the English commentary table, send Ross back in his chair to the floor.

On Sunday the 66-year-old took to Twitter to clarify that the bump was not intentional, and that he felt he had broken a rib when table hit him.

For the record, the 'bump' I took at ringside at #G1SanFrancisco was not storyline driven matter nor was it discussed. I think I broke a rib. Couldn't put my roller bag in the overhead today after a sleepless Sat night. pic.twitter.com/E9hd2FDsXi — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) July 9, 2018

“For the record, the ‘bump’ I took at ringside at #G1SanFrancisco was not storyline driven matter nor was it discussed,” Ross wrote. “I think I broke a rib. Couldn’t put my roller bag in the overhead today after a sleepless Sat night.”

Later in the afternoon he gave his fans an update after arriving back home in Norman, Oklahoma.

“10 hrs [American Airlines] today. My ribs are punishing me!” Ross tweeted.

On Monday Post Wrestling’s John Pollock tweeted out that Ross was in the ER getting his injury looked at.

An update on Jim Ross – he is currently in the ER and awaiting results due to a rib injury sustained at the Cow Palace card on Saturday, said to be in a lot of pain. — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) July 9, 2018

“An update on Jim Ross – he is currently in the ER and awaiting results due to a rib injury sustained at the Cow Palace card on Saturday, said to be in a lot of pain.”

Josh Barnett, Ross’ color commentator for the show, chased White around the ring before being led back to his desk by security. He claimed that wasn’t scripted either, writing early Sunday morning “Not a work.”

Ross has had medical problems in the past, having multiple Bell’s palsy attacks during his tenure with the WWE. Known as “Good Ol’ JR,” Ross worked for the company from 1993-2013 and has made sporadic appearances in recent years to call one-off matches.