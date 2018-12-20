Jim Ross on Seth Rollins: ‘No Reason He Shouldn’t Be the Guy’

There have been a lot of rumbling about 2019 being the year of Seth Rollins. But Jim Ross is here to say it loud and proud: he thinks Seth Rollins is the future of WWE.

During a recent episode of The Jim Ross Report, Good Ol’ JR officially nominated Rollins to be the face of Vince McMahon’s billion-dollar enterprise.

“Pro wrestling is about one thing here,” Ross began. “It’s about creating new stars. And that’s not just me talking about Seth Rollins earlier. There’s no reason he shouldn’t be the guy. But if you’re going to be the guy, you need to have a full commitment from everybody in every aspect that contributes to creating the guy. Everything. Graphics, creative, music, attire, tweaking your gameplan a little bit. So I don’t think it has a big [connection] to the economy.”

Right now, Rollins is the unofficial favorite to win the 2019 Royal Rumble. If that’s how things go, Rollins will go on to challenge the Universal Champion at WrestleMania 35. At this moment, that man is Brock Lesnar, but if he loses to Braun Strowman at the Rumble, then Strowman vs. Rollins would happen at WM 35 for the big red belt.

However, Rollins momentum slowed after his TLC showing with Dean Ambrose. Not that their match was bad, it just didn’t deliver on expectations. Considering the timing of his heel turn, Ambrose was, in theory, WWE’s hottest villain. Pairing him with Rollins, WWE’s best male babyface, seemed like a slam dunk of a rivalry, but when the bell rang at TLC everything was flat. Fans began chanting “This Is Boring” well before the match ended and when it finally did, no one seemed to care. Vince McMahon was reportedly upset with how things went between Ambrose and Rollins and that feud may be at risk of ending prematurely.

Rollins did make an effort to thwart Ambrose the next night on Raw, though. Dressed as one of Ambrose’s HAZMAT Guard, Rollins attacked his former Shield Brother, seemingly setting up another match between the two. Right now consider a fight at the Royal Ruble a coin toss, but even if that happens, don’t expect Rollins to be getting back his Intercontinental Championship. Right now, as Ross said, Rollins is WWE’s best chance to create a true star from the men’s locker room. While names like Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre have been tossed around, it’s Rollins who owns the most fruitful relationship with the WWE crowd.

