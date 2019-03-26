Joan Jett Set to Perform Ronda Rousey’s Entrance at WrestleMania 35

WWE announced on Tuesday morning that rock music icon Joan Jett will appear at WrestleMania 35 on April 7 to give a live performance of her hit song “Bad Reputation,” which Ronda Rousey uses as her entrance theme.

“Breaking: [Joan Jett] will perform @WrestleMania [MetLife Stadium],” WWE wrote in its announcement. “Jett will play her hit song ;Bad Reputation’ as WWE Raw Women’s Champion [Ronda Rousey] makes ring entrance and defends her title in the main event against [WWE] Superstars [Becky Lynch] and [Charlotte Flair].”

Breaking: @joanjett will perform @WrestleMania @MetLifeStadium Jett will play her hit song “Bad Reputation” as WWE Raw Women’s Champion @RondaRousey makes ring entrance and defends her title in the main event against @WWE Superstars @BeckyLynchWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/XecQqp624n — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) March 26, 2019

Rousey first used the song as her walk-out theme during her UFC days, and brought it over when she debuted for the WWE in January 2018. WWE announced on Monday that her Raw Women’s Championship match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair would be the first-ever women’s match to be the main event of WrestleMania.

“For the first time in WWE history, a women’s match will be the main event of WrestleMania as the Raw Women’s Championship Match featuring Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch will take place on Sunday, April 7 in front of a capacity crowd at MetLife Stadium and streaming live on WWE Network around the world,” WWE announced in its press release.

All three women posted their reactions to the announcement on Twitter.

“I came. I saw. I changed the game,” Rousey wrote. “Three women are going to headline #Wrestlemania this year. Iwon’t hold my breath expecting any thank yous, but you’re all welcome anyway.”

“I ran my mouth, put in the miles, took the bumps and entertained the people till they couldn’t deny me any longer,” Lynch said. “It’s an emotional day just knowing I get to smash Ronnie and Char in front of the whole world on the biggest stage possible. To the people: THANK YOU.”

“It’s been my…it’s been OUR goal to main event #WrestleMania,” Flair tweeted. “It was never just talk, it was the hard work of every woman past, present, and future to get us here. We won’t let you down. 13 days.”

WrestleMania 35 will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

