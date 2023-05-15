Watch John Cena Hit an Attitude Adjustment in the Final Fast X Trailer

The final Fast X trailer dropped on Monday ahead of this weekend's theatrical release, and if you're a WWE fan you probably popped for a particular scene featuring John Cena. The 16-time world champion joined the Fast & Furious franchise as the villainous Jakob Toretto in F9, though the film ended with him and Dom (Vin Diesel) reconciling. The new trailer shows Cena working alongside the rest of Dom's crew and even has him nailing a masked assailant with his Attitude Adjustment finisher, sending the attacker crashing through the floor below.

"Having just performed at the 39th installment of WrestleMania, my philosophy is, 'As long as it's good, that's all that matters,'" Cena said in a new interview with Extra. "Fast, continuously, and box office backs data it up, continuously entertains the world installation after installation."

"Anyone who says, 'Do we really need another one?' I compare it to a fan who says, 'Isn't wrestling fake?' They just don't understand what we do and they just don't understand what this is about," he added. "As long as the movies are exceptional, which this one might be my favorite of all-time, and I go deep into the Fast library. This is a great ride and I think people are going to get out of the theater and want to see another one. If someone makes that comment, which they're entitled to, I just don't think they understand what we do."

Cena recently returned to in-ring action at WWE's WrestleMania 39, coming up short against Austin Theory with the United States Championship on the line. While he was once the face of WWE, Cena has taken on a part-time role in recent years. And while he has still wrestled more than 30 matches in the past five years, his last televised victory in a one-on-one match was way back in April 2018 at the Greatest Royal Rumble event against Triple H.

As for his acting career, Cena's upcoming projects include Barbie, Coyote v. Acme, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Vacation Friends 2, Argylle, Head of State and Ricky Stanicky.

