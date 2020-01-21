Watch: John Cena Explains Why He Wore Jorts for So Many Years

Throughout most of John Cena‘s historic WWE career, the 16-time world champion wore jorts as part of his ring gear. Even though they were out of style for most of his time in the company and were mocked by his critics (and sometimes his opponents), Cena remained firm in not switching to a normal style of trunks or tights. During a recent appearance on James Corden’s The Late Late Show this past week he explained why he stuck with them for so long, as well as why his venture into switching to cargo shorts was so brief.

“If you look at my other options, it’s just underwear,” Cena said, getting a laugh from the audience. “So I wanted to do some sort of street clothes because my persona was a tough wannabe rapper kid from the mean streets of West Newberry, tough to do that in your underwear. So I also wear sneakers, most guys wear calf-high or knee-high leather boots, so I’m pretty much in street clothes. And I chose denim because you don’t blow the crotch out in denim.

“I tried cargo pants, and in front of the world a few times here I am trying to put my life on the line with a few Superstars I’m having a match with, and everyone is just looking at my d—,” he continued. “So denim is a safe play. And they’re back in, so I stood the test of time.”

During a recent interview with Collider, Cena explained why he feels he’s at a turning point in his wrestling career, comparing himself to Randy “The Ram” Robinson from the movie The Wrestler.

“Dude, all this stuff is great, but if it all stops tomorrow, I’m still okay with me,” Cena began. “I know the good things that define me and I know the qualities I have as a human being. I’m going to move on and go forward. I know that all this is borrowed. I’m just grateful to have it and grateful to be able to contribute. I don’t want to be greedy as a performer and I see that a lot in sports entertainment.”

“The movie The Wrestler was centered around a guy who can’t let go,” he explained. “I’m being a shitty human being because I can’t let go of this thing. I invested my life in that company and then there’s no one, whether they like my performance or not, that will argue that. I think after the extended period of time that I put in, it’s okay for me to take a step back and reflect and be like, “Okay, I need to have more than that in my life because if that’s all that defines me, that’s a depreciating asset.” Every sunset that happens, I get a little slower and a little older and a little slower and a little older and it’s eventually going to end.”