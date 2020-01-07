John Cena and Justin Bieber Throw Jabs at Each Other on Social Media

John Cena and Justin Bieber wound up in a funny interaction on social media on Monday night. The whole thing started when the pop singer uploaded a photo to his Instagram showing him falling off a unicycle. He then photoshopped the image to make it look like he was hitting Cena with a top rope splash from inside of a WWE ring. It was just one of many edited photos Bieber uploaded, with others including him falling into the mouth of a raptor and getting abducted by an alien spaceship. Cena seemed to get a kick out of the photo and responded on Twitter.

There is a lesson to be learned in every failure (unicycles included!!). The lesson here may be U didn’t C ME! Congratulations on the new single! @JustinBieber pic.twitter.com/nnZsULcUjj — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 7, 2020

Bieber and Cena never met inside of a WWE ring, though it did almost happen a couple of times. Bieber was famously rumored to be the host of WrestleMania XXVII in 2011 (a role that would actually be filled by The Rock, kicking off a three-year feud between he and Cena), and according to former WWE writer Kevin Eck the singer was penciled in for a match at the 2014 SummerSlam that would involve Cena, The Big Show and The Wyatt Family.

Cena’s former fiancee Nikki Bella announced on Friday that she was officially engaged to her former Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev. While Cena hasn’t commented on her engagement, two sources told HollywoodLife this week that he’s happy for her.

“He is very happy that she has found someone that treats her so amazingly well,” one source said. “Nikki was an extremely important part of John’s life so it does remind him of what they had and he is also reminded of his proposal to her at WrestleMania a few years ago but he also has thought that they have both grown from their relationship and they both have moved on.”

“John and Nikki are on great terms, he wants nothing but the best for her,” the second source said. “And it’s not a big shock or anything, John knows how happy she is with Artem and how much she wants to settle down so he was expecting this sooner or later. He will always cherish his memories with Nikki but he’s moved on too. John’s very happy with his girlfriend Shay so that makes it easier to accept Nikki moving on.”