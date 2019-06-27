John Cena Starts Filming for Fast & Furious 9

On the 17th anniversary of his WWE main roster debut, John Cena announced on Thursday that he had officially begun filming for the upcoming ninth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise.

“17 years ago today my @WWE journey began,” Cena wrote. “It is FAR from over and has greatly changed over the years. It has given me chances to be brave and vulnerable. Today #FastAndFurious journey begins. Fear, the unknown, growth, and maybe a haircut await. Adapt. Overcome. Never Give Up.”

The news of Cena joining the long-running action franchise first dropped back on June 7.

“For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history,” Cena tweeted at the time. “It’s an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family.”

On the wrestling front, Cena made a surprise appearance in his “Doctor of Thuganomics” gear back at WrestleMania 35 in April. In numerous interviews since then the 16-time world champion has stated that he has considered retiring from being an in-ring competitor and has stated the company doesn’t need him anymore to succeed.

“I think I would have left the WWE high and dry, so to speak, [but] now they have so much talent and so many definable Superstars,” Cena said in an interview with The Wrap. “There was a time when I could genuinely say, from a financial standpoint, they needed me — that time is up.”

“…The WWE does not need me,” he added. “I need it and I love it, and I love every single moment I’m associated with it. But I felt it the first time this year at WrestleMania: I took a step back and looked at everything and (realized) it is such a powerful machine.”

On top of his Fast & Furious casting, Cena has also been rumored for a role in James Gunn’s upcoming DC film The Suicide Squad.

“You have to get everything buttoned up before you can make it official, I don’t want to say anything,” Cena said back in mid-June. “I will just say that if that opportunity presents itself, then I will be very grateful to take it.”