Rumor: Latest Reports on John Cena’s WrestleMania 35 Status

WrestleMania 35 is less than a week away, but as the WWE continues to add more matches to the card there’s one big name that has been noticeably absent — John Cena. The 16-time world champion has appeared at every WrestleMania since WrestleMania XX in 2004, but as his acting career continues to grow his appearances on WWE television have become more and more sparse in recent years. He briefly returned back in December for a couple of weeks, only to be written off of television right before the Royal Rumble due to a storyline injury. Throughout his absence there have been numerous reports over Cena’s status for Sunday’s show, ranging from a scrapped match with NXT call-up Lars Sullivan to getting involved in the Kurt Angle retirement match.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Cena will be involved in the show in some capacity, but that it’s being kept a “secret.”

“I mean even people who know everything don’t know that one. I mean people internal, internal do know, but I don’t know who it is,” Meltzer said. “It’s not Kurt, for sure. He’s got nothing to do with the Kurt match. Kurt is wrestling Baron Corbin, unless there’s another guy who’s coming in that we don’t know that’s what it’s gonna be.”

If Meltzer’s report is true, it could be a big disappointment for fans who have been vocally negative about Angle’s final match being against Baron Corbin. Angle even addressed the negativity on Instagram shortly after the match was announced.

“My farewell match will be against Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania. I realize it’s not the most popular decision from a fan’s perspective… BUT I will make Corbin tap out on the biggest stage of them all…. and I Hope you can share this moment/accomplishment with me on April 7th,” Angle wrote. “Baron is a legit tough guy. It won’t be easy but it never is.”

Meanwhile, Corbin has been poking fun at Angle and the fans on social media.

Enjoy your last week because after next Sunday it’s Murder she wrote, puzzles and Tapioca pudding. #eod pic.twitter.com/ltv0ou07fD — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) March 31, 2019

“Enjoy your last week because after next Sunday it’s Murder she wrote, puzzles and Tapioca pudding,” Corbin tweeted on Sunday with an edited WrestleMania poster.

WrestleMania 35 will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey and will be headlined by a triple threat match between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

