Johnny Gargano Calls AEW and WWE NXT Stars ‘Diamonds’

Johnny Gargano hasn’t revealed where he is heading next now that his time in WWE NXT seems to be done, but that hasn’t kept him from giving fans all sorts of interesting things to think about on his Twitch stream. During his most recent Twitch stream, Gargano was talking about some of the people he’s had a chance to work with as well as people he sees as diamonds that will end up being a major factor in professional wrestling for years to come. Gargano made mention of two names from AEW and WWE NXT, those being Dr. Britt Baker and Bron Breakker (via Fightful).

First, he talked about Baker as well as Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory, explaining that he used to work with Baker before he came to NXT and she went to AEW and she is like Hartwell’s older sister.

“She’s kind of one of my original kids. She’s Austin and Indi’s, I guess, older sister. She used to travel from Pittsburgh to Cleveland while she was in school, to train with me and Candice, I mean, that that shows you right there… I say this all the time. You can teach a lot of people how to do headlocks, hammerlocks, and how to do this thing, and how to do this correctly. But you can’t teach someone to love this. You can’t teach somebody to go above and beyond. Britt obviously went above and beyond to try to become good at this and that just comes from a place of love. That’s when you know you got a diamond. I say this all the time about people at the Performance Center. People get paid to train and be able to get paid to learn how to wrestle, but you can’t teach someone to love this. But when you find that person who’s that like athletic freak who also loves this, that’s when you got that diamond.”

Gargano then talked about Breakker, who is the son of the great Rick Steiner. Gargano faced him before his time in NXT came to a close, and he thinks he is a diamond as well.

“[Bron Breakker is ‘the truth.’] how I mentioned earlier, like earlier by earlier I mean, like 30 seconds ago, when he mentioned the diamonds, the guys that get it, he’s one of them. He’s gonna be a star for a long, long time.”

