Johnny Gargano Announces First Post-WWE Appearance for WrestleMania 38 Weekend

Johnny Gargano will make his first public appearance since his departure from WWE back in December during WrestleMania 38 weekend next week in Dallas, appearing at the annual WrestleCon event from March 31 through April 2 at the Fairmont Dallas hotel in Dallas, TX. Gargano is scheduled for Sessions 3 and 4 of the event, which is Friday, April 1 from 1-6 p.m. and Saturday, April 2 from 9 a.m to 2 p.m.

Gargano announced his appearance on Monday by writing, “Doing signings at Axxess was one of my favorite parts of Wrestlemania weekend (so much so that I would always ask to do extra sessions if someone couldn’t do it) Believe it or not.. I’ve never done a @wrestlecon! So it felt like a good time.. Excited to see all of you in Dallas!”

Gargano opted to allow his contract with WWE to expire in December in order to be at home with his wife, Candice LeRae, in the final months before the birth of their first child. They welcomed their son, Quill, back in February. There’s been plenty of speculation about what Gargano would do once he decides to get back in the ring, something he addressed in an interview with ComicBook in January.

“I appreciate that people really want to see me wrestle again,” Gargano said. “Right now, I’m focused on spending as much time as I can with Candice because people don’t realize that this is the last about, I don’t know, four to five weeks that it’s just going to be me and her for a long time. Me, her and Pawdme for a long time. Then for 18 years, at least, we’re going to have a little rugrat running around. So I’m excited to spend that time with her. I’m excited to spend that time with the baby, but I always do say this. I say this and I said it on my Twitch stream. I say it all the time. I do still watch everything. I do still listen to everything. So if you chant Johnny Wrestling loud enough, who knows what can happen?”