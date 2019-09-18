Jon Moxley Says He 100% Plans on Being at WrestleKingdom 14

Jon Moxley’s full-time schedule with All Elite Wrestling will officially get underway on Oct. 2, but the reigning IWGP United States Champion still has some unfinished business to take care of back in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Moxley recently sat down with New Japan’s website for in an interview, where he spoke about his time competing in the month-long G1 Climax tournament and what else he wants to do while in the company.

“G1 Climax 29 was probably the most difficult thing I’ve ever done,” Moxley said at the start of his interview. “The intensity never let up. There’s no peaks and valleys in the G1, no ‘go hard tonight, relax tomorrow’. It’s just full throttle constantly for four or five weeks.”

The former WWE Champion stated flat-out that he wants to wrestle at the Wrestle Kingdom 14 event inside the Tokyo Dome on January 4-5, 2020.

“100% I plan to be at the Tokyo Dome,” Moxley said. “I don’t know who I’ll be facing, whether I’m still US Champion. But I’ve been in Wrestlemania, in the G1, and this is the next step. Anyone who’s anyone in Japan has competed in the Tokyo Dome, so I absolutely plan on being there.”

Since joining the promotion over the summer, Moxley’s biggest rival thus far has been another American native, Juice Robinson. Moxley beat him for the US title in his first match with the company at the Best of Super Juniors 26 finale, then lost to him during the second half of the G1. The two will face off in No Disqualification match on Oct. 14 at the King of Pro Wrestling event.

“I told the world, and I told the media,” Moxley said. “If he wants a shot at the US Championship, he gets it, but only if it’s no disqualification. I don’t want a referee in the way to save him from his fate. If he can beat me in that environment, fine. Take the championship; you deserve it. But let’s put this thing to bed, no DQ, and no ref to step in between us.”

Moxley was supposed to face Kenny Omega after the G1 for AEW at the All Out pay-per-view on Aug. 31. But just eight days before the show he had to announce that, due to a staph infection in his elbow, he would have to back out. The match was rescheduled for the Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 9 in Baltimore. As for AEW television, Moxley is booked to appear on the TNT premiere on Oct. 2, then wrestle the following week against Shawn Spears in Boston.