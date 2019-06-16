Watch: Jon Moxley Hits Both Enzo Amore and Big Cass With Dirty Deeds at Independent Wrestling Show

Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, wrestled for Northeast Wrestling in New Jersey over the weekend and ran into a couple of familiar faces form WWE. During the show Cass XL and nZo (Big Cass and Enzo Amore) cut a promo on the crowd bragging that nobody could take on the seven-foot-tall behemoth.

Moxley then arrived (walking out to “Dirty Deeds” by AC/DC) and would go on to win the impromptu match after hitting both men with his Dirty Deeds finisher.

Jon Moxley gave the Dirty Deeds to both Nzo & Cass XL to win the main event at the #NortheastWrestling #SixFlagsSlamFest in #SixFlagsGreatAdventure! pic.twitter.com/yISLzeWjM6 — Chris (@SensesPunk) June 16, 2019

Moxley has been a busy man since leaving WWE. On top of closing out AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, he recently made his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at the Best of Super Juniors 26 finale, defeating Juice Robinson to claim the IWGP United States Championship. On Sunday New Japan confirmed that Moxley would compete in this year’s G1 Climax tournament, putting him in the B Block alongside Robinson, Tetsuya Natio, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Jay White, Taichi, Jeff Cobb and Shingo Takagi.

Over in AEW, Moxley will make his debut at the Fyter Fest event on June 29 against Joey Janela. The company recently announced that the show would air for free on the B/R Live streaming app from Daytona Beach, Florida. On Thursday the company also announced that Moxley would take on Kenny Omega at the sold-out All Out event on August 31.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Cody Rhodes explained how Moxley was brought into the company.

“I think he kind of brought himself in,” Rhodes said. “I think he had heard one line from me about playing your music how you want to play it. The wrestlers we hire, we trust they know how to play their own song and we will not tell them how to play their song. I think when he heard that he was sold on the type of wrestling we want to showcase. Really it’s his journey. All I’m hoping to do is turn on the red light for this story because Jon Moxley is a worldwide star.”

Moxley’s last appearance in WWE came in mid-April at the WWE Network event titled The Shield’s Final Chapter. His contract expired at the end of that month, and he immediately uploaded a video to his Twitter page announcing that he was returning to the independent wrestling scene as Jon Moxley.