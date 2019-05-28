Watch: Jon Moxley’s First New Japan Match Booked Against Juice Robinson

Jon Moxley shocked the wrestling world on Saturday night when he stormed the ring at AEW’s Double or Nothing event and attacked both Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. The company announced via press release shortly after his appearance that the former WWE Champion had signed a multi-year deal with the company that would start once AEW’s television show on TNT begins airing this fall. In the days that followed, New Japan Pro Wrestling revealed that Moxley was the mystery man behind the “Time’s Up” promos, and that he’d make his first in-ring appearance at the final show of the Best of Super Juniors 26 tournament.

On Tuesday it was revealed that Moxley’s opponent would be another former WWE wrestler in Juice Robinson, and that the IWGP United States Championship would be on the line. The match will be Moxley’s first since leaving WWE.

“Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose in the WWE, will be challenging Juice Robinson for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship at the finals of the Best of the Super Jr. 26 in Ryogoku Sumo Hall,” New Japan confirmed via press release. “A menacing figure has been interrupting the official tournament matches during the tour in an effort to intimidate the IWGP US Heavyweight Champion. Robinson had been putting a brave face on the situation, reacting with his usual bravado. On night 10 of the tour however, whilst providing commentary for NJPW World, Robinson finally snapped and stormed out the building.”

Shortly after the match’s announcement, Robinson cut an passionate promo on Moxley.

“Jon Moxley, I want you to understand this — I am not CJ Parker anymore. I am a real life professional wrestler, and dammit I’m the IWGP United States Champion,” Robinson said. “That means the world to me. I’ve been complaining and whining and saying that I want a challenger that is going to elevate this title, well look at us–we’re having a press conference on a match coming up at the Ryogoku final.

“You’re exactly what I want, Jon, you’re exactly what I want,” he continued. “But hear me when I tell you; if you think you’re just going to come here to New Japan Pro-Wrestling — my home — and rape and pillage and leave it worse than you found it, and in six months you’re out of here and you’re just collecting a paycheck — if you think you’re going to make your name on me, you’re wrong.”

Robinson wrestled under the WWE banner in NXT from 2012-15.