Jon Moxley Makes NJPW Return, Goes Face To Face With KENTA

IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley made his return to New Japan Pro Wrestling on Friday night, appearing on NJPW Strong and confronting KENTA. Moxley's last appearance for the promotion was before he won the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution last February. He has been unable to defend his IWGP United States Championship due to travel restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

During NJPW Strong, Moxley ran out and cleared the ring of the Bullet Club before standing face to face with KENTA. The story is that KENTA has been calling on Moxley to defend his championship since it has been so long since he has done so.

Check out some clips below.

"I'll see you in Tokyo one of these days, however we gotta get it done, we'll get it done!" Moxley said.

Moxley originally won the IWGP United States Championship from Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match at Wrestle Kingdom 14. His last match was on February 9th of last year when he defeated Minoru Suzuki at The New Beginning in Osaka, a successful title defense. Three weeks later, he became the AEW World Champion, and two weeks after that the global pandemic was in full swing, locking down the United States and countries around the world.