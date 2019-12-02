Jon Moxley on How Renee Young Felt About His Unsanctioned AEW Full Gear Match

Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega put each other through hell in their Lights Out unsanctioned match at AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view back on Nov. 9. The two wound up using chairs, tables, a barbed wire spider web, broken glass, trash cans, a screwdriver and the wooden boards underneath the ring canvas before Moxley finally put Omega away with his Paradigm Shift finisher. Throughout the match WWE personality and Moxley’s wife Renee Young live-tweeted her reactions to the bout, and was utterly horrified as the match became increasingly violent. Moxley talked about Young’s reactions in a new interview with Chris Van Vliet on Monday.

“When you get married to me, you sign up that you’re going to be under a fair amount of stress sometimes. Sometimes I’m going to come home and I just fell off the side of a mountain. Some days I’ll come home and I’ll be bludgeoned with barbed wire. That’s just how I live my life.”

Moxley said he called Young right after the match was over.

“You’ve gotta call immediately after that one, just to be safe,” Moxley said. “I don’t need to heat. But my wife does know, I’m for sure not trying to get hurt, ever.:

Moxley added he doesn’t have too many lasting injuries from that match. Shortly after beating Omega Moxley picked up an impressive win over Darby Allin on an episode of Dynamite. On the latest episode he turned his attention to AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, hinting that the two will finally fight over the company’s top prize.

During a recent interview on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Young described what it’s like being married to the former WWE Champion.

“As soon as we’re both home and have a glass of wine, he has his Jack & Diet Coke and we just talk about wrestling,” Young said. “I talk about what my day is like, what his day is like. It’s an interesting time for all of wrestling. So I’m sure people would like to be flies on the wall of our room. There are some interesting conversations that have happened, that’s for sure.

“When you’re married to Jon Moxley, that man likes to talk about wrestling. Sometimes I need to cleanse my pallet like, ‘Can we just put on This Is Us and not talk about wrestling for a minute? That would be great.’ He’s a big This Is Us fan. He is a layered man, he has many layers. There’s much behind those crazy eyes.”