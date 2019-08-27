Rumor: Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega Match to Finally Take Place on Early AEW on TNT Episode

The long-awaited match between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley was supposed to take place at AEW’s upcoming All Out pay-per-view on Saturday. However just eight days before the show Moxley announced that due to a MRSA infection in his elbow he would not be medically cleared to compete in the match, forcing AEW to swap him out with a returning Pac.

Dave Meltzer spoke about Moxley’s cancellation on Monday night’s Wrestling Observer Radio, and stated that the Moxley-Omega match will likely take place on one of the first episodes of AEW’s live weekly TNT show. He even went so far as to speculate that they might book the match for the show’s premiere on Oct. 2, even though Omega was previously booked for a six-man tag match on that show.

Another option would be the Oct. 9 episode. Moxley is still booked to work that show and make his in-ring television debut for the promotion, but his opponent has yet to be announced.

Omega gave his thoughts on the news on the latest Being the Elite episode on Monday, unloading a scathing heel promo on the former WWE Champion.

“Did I go to Japan and wrestle 24 days in a month before fighting you? No, you see, I did this thing Jon, it’s called being a professional,” Omega said. “What am I supposed to say? I was ready. I took you seriously. I never got myself injured. I got myself in the best shape of my life. You never took me seriously. You never took this pay-per-view seriously.”

“… You owe everyone an apology, you owe me an apology, and you should really look in the mirror, Jon. You should look in the mirror and you should ask yourself, ‘what the f— am I doing? … See Jon, I would love to wish you a speedy recovery,” he added. “That’s what I’m supposed to say. But at this point, I could really give a — if you ever come back.”

The Observer reported late last week that Moxley would only miss about four weeks of action, so a return in early October is very possible.

Shortly after Moxley’s initial announcement, fans were wondering if he’d still be able to appear at his scheduled interview panel at the Starrcast convention on Saturday. The event’s official Twitter account said his status was still up in the air.