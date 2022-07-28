Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship Challenger for Quake By The Lake Announced

Jon Moxley successfully retained his interim AEW World Championship at the start of this week's AEW Dynamite by successfully defeating Rush. His celebration was then cut short by the Jericho Appreciation Society, with Chris Jericho bragging about defeating Eddie Kingston in a barbed wire deathmatch last week. He demanded that he finally get his rematch for the AEW World Championship against Moxley after first dropping it to Mox at Revolution 2020.

Moxley responded by saying he hates what Jericho has become with all of his "sports entertainment." He demanded that their match have no involvement from the JAS and that Jericho compete as "The Lionheart" rather than "Le Champion," "The Painmaker," "The Wizard," or whatever new nickname he's calling himself. The match was booked for AEW Dynamite: Quake By The Lake, taking place at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Aug. 10.

Jon Moxley doesn't want the gimmicked Jericho for the #AEW Interim World Championship; Jon Moxley wants LIONHEART Jericho at #QuakeByTheLake in Minneapolis, MN on Wednesday August 10! Tune in to #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/8NIiarjxsd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022

