Jonathan Gresham Reportedly Asks for Release, Tully Blanchard Done With AEW and Ring of Honor

Former Ring of Honor Champion and All Elite Wrestling star Jonathan Gresham has reportedly asked for his release from the companies shortly after AEW exec Tony Khan purchased the ROH promotion. Word of Gresham's request also comes after reports that Tully Blanchard will no longer be involved with both promotions after a rushed heel turn from Gresham ahead of the ROH event Death Before Dishonored this past weekend. In that event, Gresham opened the card and lost his championship against the newly signed Claudio Castagnoli, who was a former Ring of Honor competitor and had famously never won a world championship in previous promotions.

In a new report from Fightful Select, Gresham and Khan had a meeting prior to the kickoff of Death Before Dishonored, and the meeting didn't go well. Gresham has been reported as "cussing out" Khan while asking for his release, and his frustrations have been documented that he's experienced a lack of communication with the new ROH owner.

While Gresham has had contact with AEW coach QT Marshall and ROH mainstay Sonjay Dutt, his communication with Tony Khan has reportedly been minimal. He also appeared on the Wrestle Purists podcast where he candidly stated he has barely spoken with Tony Khan and was unsure about his future in either Ring of Honor or All Elite Wrestling, and said he only learned about his heel turn and joining Tully Blanchard Enterprises the night of the show where it actually occurred.

Blanchard, in his own right, is reportedly done with both promotions after being curiously absent from Death Before Dishonored. Gresham had just joined his stable about two weeks ago, joining the likes of Brian Cage and the tag team Gates of Agony. But in a strange segment during the ROH event, Prince Nana returned to the company and revealed he "purchased" Tully Blanchard Enterprises and that the collective is now known as The Embassy, which was the name of Nana's legacy stable in Ring of Honor.

Reports from Fightful indicate that Blanchard has no future plans with Ring of Honor, nor what it has to do with Gresham's own frustrations with the companies. Gresham already expressed frustrations with his heel turn and his role in the new Ring of Honor and All Elite Wrestling dynamic before this weekend. It remains to be seen if Death Before Dishonored was a breaking point for the talented technical wrestler. The former ROH Champ has since deactivated his Twitter account, but according to reports he has no plans to step back into the squared circle anytime soon.