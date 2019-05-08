Watch: Kane Pulls out His Mask, Chokeslams Man Through Table at Speaking Event

Former WWF Champion Kane has had to make plenty of public appearances since he was elected as mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. But while appearing at the National Association of Sports Commissions Symposium in Knoxville this week, he decided to shake things up by breaking out his old mask.

During his speech Kane was interrupted by a stage hand telling him to wrap up his speech. “The Big Red Machine” took exception to that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You know who I am, right?” Kane asked, to which the man answered by saying he was the mayor.

“Yeah I’m mayor, but that’s not all,” he added. Kane’s entrance music suddenly started playing while the light behind him changed to a red color. He pulled on his mask, chokeslammed the man through a nearby table, took the mask off and wrapped up his speech.

“So as I was saying, welcome to Knox County. I hope you have a wonderful time, and I expect to see you back here very soon. Or else,” he said, looking down at the man he knocked out. Back in May 2018 Kane was elected mayor as a Republican candidate, beating his opponent with more than 66 percent of the population vote.

But even after his election Kane made a number of appearances on WWE television. In July 2018 he reunited with Daniel Bryan for a brief reunion as Team Hell No, leading to a match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view where the pair failed to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against the Bludgeon Brothers. He later reformed The Brothers of Destruction with The Undertaker, leading to a tag team match against D-Generation X at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.