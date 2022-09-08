WWE Attitude Era Star Explains Why He Belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame

Ken Shamrock was a staple of WWE programming during the early years of the Attitude Era. And while his run with the promotion only lasted from 1997-99 he still went on to have an accomplished career with multiple runs in TNA (Impact Wrestling) and a stint in New Japan. Shamrock's list of accomplishments in the squared circle includes reigns as WWF Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion and the NWA World Heavyweight Champion as the first man to win the gold under the TNA banner.

For his accomplishments in the sport of MMA, Shamrock was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2003. He recently spoke on the Universal Wrestling Podcast and said he absolutely cares about eventually getting a WWE Hall of Fame nod as well and feels he deserves it.

"I think anybody that does anything at the highest level wants to be recognized for their greatness. It's out of my control. Obviously, I think I did enough for me to be recognized, especially if you have seen some of the guys that went in there," Shamrock said. "If you really look at it, I was there for two, two and a half years, and let's not talk about the length of when I was there, let's just talk about, did I leave it better than before I left? Did I do things that were everlasting? Being in the Hall of Fame, you have to be above everything else, the things that you did leave an impression on the organization forever. Those are things that you look at for Hall of Fame material. Not just winning championships and doing certain things, but did you build the company, did you help make that company become something different for the future?

"If you look at the stamps that are all over wrestling, it's Ken Shamrock. Submission holds, I brought those in. I mixed them in with pro wrestling and now everybody is doing it," he continued. "If you're looking at it and you want to figure out whether or not I do or don't belong, those are the things you look at. I look at and say absolutely, I belong in there. Again, it's out of my control. Those are things I can't control. I was already inducted into other hall of fames for things that I have done, I'm very proud of that, but if I don't get into WWE (Hall of Fame), it's not something I'm going to lose sleep over. I see it as something important, but those are decisions that I cannot control, and therefore I have to move on and do other things to make sure my legacy and life and family are left in a better place."

