Watch: Kenny Omega Reacts to Jon Moxley’s AEW All Out Cancellation With a Scathing Promo

Jon Moxley delivered shocking news on Friday when he announced that due to an MRSA infection in his elbow, he would not be able to wrestle Kenny Omega at AEW’s All Out pay-per-view this Saturday. The announcement was heartbreaking to AEW fans, as Moxley is currently one of the hottest acts in wrestling, his feud with Omega has been building for months and the match promised to be easily one of the best on the show.

The latest Being The Elite episode revealed that Omega was filming a promo for the match when the news dropped. After being told the news, Omega opted to stay in the studio and give his thoughts on the situation. What happened next was essentially a heel turn for the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, as he had no sympathy for Moxley.

“Don’t you feel sorry for Jon Moxley? I mean, he just showed up. He defied the wrestling god [Vince McMahon], and he came to AEW, threw me off a stack of chips and then he went on this journey,” Omega said. “A warrior’s journey. He wanted to know what it was like to live a month in the life of Kenny Omega’s shoes. Insert wrestler name here, better than sign, Kenny Omega. And people were doing that with you. They were. Cause you were like the hot topic for fifteen minutes. This is your big chance at redemption. In the excitement of being a free man, you called it a paradigm shift, right? That was cool. That could go on a shirt.”

Omega then referenced Moxley’s involvement in the G1 Climax tournament for New Japan Pro Wrestling over the summer. The former WWE Champion got off to a hot start with a few impressive wins, but wound up failing to make it to the finals.

“And then you went to Japan,” he continued. “How did that tournament go in Japan? Did you win? I know that I did. First try. Got the shirt to prove it. You decided to start wanting to check off all those boxes on that bucket list of yours. Did anyone really talk about you in Japan?

“You got a boo-boo on your elbow,” he added. “What’s your explanation? You just gonna write a sappy tweet apologizing to everyone? Make everyone feel bad for you? ‘Kenny? What happened to the dream match? Kenny, what happened to Jon Moxley? What happened to my dream?’ Did I go to Japan and wrestle 24 days in a month before fighting you? No, you see, I did this thing Jon, it’s called being a professional. What am I supposed to say? I was ready. I took you seriously. I never got myself injured. I got myself in the best shape of my life. You never took me seriously. You never took this pay-per-view seriously.”

Omega continued: “You owe everyone an apology, you owe me an apology, and you should really look in the mirror, Jon. You should look in the mirror and you should ask yourself, ‘what the f— am I doing? … See Jon, I would love to wish you a speedy recovery. That’s what I’m supposed to say. But at this point, I could really give a — if you ever come back.”

Within an hour of Moxley’s announcement, AEW announced Omega would face a returning Pac at Saturday night’s show.

