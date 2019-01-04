WWE Reportedly Makes ‘Fantastic Offer’ to Kenny Omega

Is WWE trying to outsource their replacement for Roman Reigns, by adding wrestling’s most coveted free agent in Kenny Omega?

According to The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer WWE put a “fantastic offer” on the table for Omega’s services. However, the details of that deal are unknown.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Omega, in general, is surrounded by uncertainty at the moment. Having just lost his IWJP Heavyweight Championship at the Wrestle Kingdom 13, Omega’s future with New Japan could be in doubt with his contract expiring at the end of the month.

With open season for Omega set to begin, it’s hard to imagine WWE not tossing an offer his way. Recent years have seen WWE gobble up any and all independent talent in order to further their monopoly of the industry. Nabbing Omega could be a defensive move by WWE, but they could just as easily see him as a talent they can build around.

Omega signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2005, but was out of the company a year later. In a 2007 interview with Gerwek.net, Omega explained why he chose to bounce out of WWE:

“There were personal issues that warranted a return home, and a few days off couldn’t correct the problem. Aside from that, I felt as though I was falling into the ‘DSW’ trap … It’s sad, but there are a group of guys who will be there forever, spinning their wheels and only having a few dark matches to show for it in the end. THAT, and hip replacement surgery when they’re 27. I’d much rather feel proud of my work, my style, and be myself in a place like ROH, TNA, and/or Japan and have spine replacement surgery at 24.”

Even though WWE’s offer will dwarf all other suitor’s, Omega may still prefer the freedom of the independent wrestling. After all, his friends in The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes just started their own promotion, All Elite Wrestling, and could certainly use Omega’s talents. However, outside of speculation, Omega has not been connected to AEW’s roster even though his closest peers have and even names like Bill Goldberg.

No one seems to have a beat on how things will shake out for Omega. He’s been adamant in recent years about wanting to avoid the machine that is WWE in favor of protecting his artistic integrity. But with Roman Reigns out, John Cena fading away and Brock Lesnar seemingly wrapping things up, WWE is in dire need of top male talent. If Omega wants to go to WWE, he may never have better leverage.

Regardless, the bidding war for Omega will be a fun story to watch as where he lands will impact their entire professional wrestling landscape.