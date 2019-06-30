Kenny Omega, Young Bucks Sport Street Fighter Gear at AEW Fyter Fest

All Elite Wrestling has been making a big name for itself among wrestling fans because the ones running the show have a lot of care put into what they do. But they also don’t take it so seriously as to not have fun while wrestling, and continue to surprise fans with each new pay-per-view event. With Fyter Fest taking place in Daytona, FL, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega had a big surprise for those in attendance.

When their music kicked in, it was suddenly interrupted with a very familiar tune from the ultra popular Street Fighter II fighting game and it was revealed that The Young Bucks were sporting Ken and Ryu gear for their match against The Lucha Bros and Laredo Kid.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vs The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) dressed as Ken, Akuma & Ryu from Street Fighter. pic.twitter.com/gO6ZzGRx7j — 💀DeathMaster780💀 (@Deathmaster780) June 30, 2019

What made the situation even better, however, is when a “fan” suddenly interrupted their entrance. But when a graphic showing off Akuma’s Sekia Kuretsuha special appeared on screen, Kenny Omega was revealed to have dyed his hair red and Akuma’s “death” symbol painted on his back. They even brought the Street Fighter goodness into the ring too as they paced back and forth before everything kicked off. And if that somehow wasn’t enough, they landed a perfect Hadouken! Check it out:

AEW Fyter Fest is currently streaming live (and free) on the B/R Live streaming service. The event may nearly be over, but there’s still time to jump in though! The AEW Fyter Fest card is as follows: