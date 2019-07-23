Photo: Kevin Nash Shown as Super Shredder in Throwback Photo From Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II Set

Former WWF and WCW World Heavyweight Champion Kevin Nash made his film debut way back in 1991 as the villainous Super Shredder in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Secret of the Ooze.

A rare photo of an unmasked Nash wearing the Shredder costume made its way to Instagram on Monday via the clothing brand Chalk Line, and started going viral when WWE Superstar Zack Ryder noticed it.

Nash doesn’t appear until the climax of the film when Shredder consumes the last bit of ooze that originally turned the four turtles into their mutated forms 15 years prior. In his new hulking form Shredder tears apart a pier the five are fighting underneath, and wounds up being defeated by being buried in the rubble.

Around the same time as the production of the film, Nash was first cutting his teeth in WCW as one half of the Master Blasters. He’d later go on to have the Oz and Vinnie Vegas personas before making the jump in WWF in 1993, where he’d align himself with Shawn Michaels as Diesel.

Nash went on to find more success in later film projects, playing roles in The Punisher (2004), The Longest Yard (2005), Rock of Ages, Magic Mike, John Wick and Magic Mike XXL.

The WWE Hall of Famer appeared at the Raw Reunion special episode of Monday Night Raw this week alongside Kevin Nash, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Shawn Michaels and Triple H as the group helped Seth Rollins chase off AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Back in February Nash gave an interview where he was asked about the possibility of the NWO being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, similar to how DX was put in as a faction at this year’s induction ceremony.

“Overall, we’re in individually,” Nash said. “I don’t know. I mean, it depends on if they have completely forgiven Hulk, I guess. I think if you put the nWo in, you have to put Eric Bischoff in with us because he was the architect.”