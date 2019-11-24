Watch: Kevin Owens Speaks After NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Status for Survivor Series Unknown

Kevin Owens shocked the wrestling world on Saturday night when he arrived at NXT TakeOver: WarGames as the fourth member of Tomasso Ciampa’s WarGames team. The former Universal Champion hadn’t wrestled for the Black and Gold brand since his wildly successful heel run in 2015, and his appearance seemed to suggest that he was leaving Monday Night Raw in order to return to the brand many fans considered to be his home. But in his post-match interview alongside Ciampa, Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic, Owens wasn’t up for giving too many answers.

“NXT, never change. Chicago, never change. Tonight was an honor, and it was a f—ing blast for me. But you guys, this is about you guys,” Owens said, pointing towards hte rest of his team.

Owens was approached on this week’s Raw by Triple H, who argued that neither Raw nor SmackDown truly knew how to use him since he didn’t fit the typical role of a WWE Superstar. He then asked for Owens to come back to NXT, but the Undisputed Era attacked him before Owens could give an answer. As of Sunday morning, Owens is still booked to wrestle alongside Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet and Randy Orton on Team Raw in the men’s 15-man Survivor Series elimination tag match. But Triple H couldn’t confirm whether or not that was going to change following his TakeOver match.

He did manage to confirm that Shawn Michaels would announce the members of Team NXT during the Survivor Series kickoff show on Sunday night.

