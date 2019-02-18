Kevin Owens Gives Another Health Update, Says He Hates Pineapple on Pizza

Kevin Owens posted another health update video during the Elimination Chamber kickoff show on Sunday night, giving fans another update on when the former WWE Universal Champion will be back in the ring.

Owens filmed the video from his car and said he had just gotten out of another rehab session, adding that he planned on watching Elimination Chamber at home with his kids. He said missing out on the show sung, particularly because he had never been in a chamber match before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kevin Owens tries pineapple on pizza, does not like pineapple on pizza pic.twitter.com/wjmWBKs2jT — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 17, 2019

“As I’ve said before doctors ae saying my rehab is going well, and right now they’re saying I’m still about a month away, which is quite frustrating,” Owens said. “But all you need to know is that the Kevin Owens Show is coming back very soon.”

Owens then gave his thoughts on the card.

“Now as far as Elimination Chamber goes I’m looking forward to watching my buddy Finn win the Intercontinental title, I’m looking forward to watching every member of the Riott Squad walk out of their respective matches as champions. Although I have to say it’s going to be hard to explain to my kids, who are huge Becky Lynch fans, why she’s not competing tonight and why she won’t be competing at WrestleMania.”

He then gave his thoughts on the most important debate of them all — is pineapple good on pizza?

“It’s also hard to explain why my kids like having pineapple on their pizzas,” Owens said, before opting to pull out a slice from the box in the passenger seat and give it a bite. He clearly wasn’t a fan.

“Nah, I don’t get it,” Owens said.

Owens made his first appearance on WWE television on Raw this week, where he was seen bowling with his family while giving an update on how long until he’d be back.

“You know for the last four months I’ve been recovering from my knee injury and my recent surgery and now I’ve been asked to update the WWE Universe on what I’ve up to since I’ve been off. And truth be told, I’ve been doing a lot of this,” Owens said, pointing towards his kids. “I’ve been spending as much time as I can with my family, enjoying the time I get with my wife and my kids before I get back on the road.

“But I’ve also been paying close attention to Raw and SmackDown Live. We watch it every week and it’s actually been very rough to watch,” he continued. “I feel like I’m watching other people do what I do best. But now I have good news because I don’t know where I’m coming back, the McMahon Family hasn’t told me if I’m going to Raw or SmackDown Live, but I know when I’m coming back. And I’m about one month out. One more month or so before The Kevin Owens Show returns.”