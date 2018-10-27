WWE’s Kevin Owens Reportedly Set for Knee Surgery

In the name of Bobby Lashley’s heel turn, Kevin Owens saw both of his knees get dismantled on Raw. While Owens may have turned into cult hero in the process, we may have to wait a while until we can cheer his next appearance.

Sescoops.com reports that the former Universal Champion is set for a minor knee surgery and is out indefinitely. That means Lashley’s assault was meant to write Owens off of television rather than actually injure his knee.

WWE.com put out the following statement after Raw, but there was no mention of surgery.

Kevin Owens sustained injuries to both knees when Bobby Lashley viciously wrapped Owens’ legs around a turnbuckle after their match, WWE.com can confirm. Owens will undergo further evaluation tomorrow to determine the full extent of the damage. Stay with WWE.com as new details surrounding Owens’ condition become available”

To feed the narrative of a prolonged absence, KO deleted all of his tweets, except this one:

Given KO’s prowess on social media, it’s not a good idea to take anything he does too seriously. However, with all of the information we have, it certainly looks like Owens will take time away from the ring.

When Owens does return, all signs point to him coming back as a babyface. Before what looked to ba double turn with Bobby Lashley, Owens was already trending in a likeable direction. More than ever KO was using comedy in his character and actually seemed to be winning new fans over.

He’ll have to start from scratch in 2019. And as good of heel Owens is, he may be a more natural babyface. KO open up about his endearing pre-match ritual during an interview with Argus Leader.

“The only thing I’ll do every single time… not to get into the whole topic of religion here, but some people believe in God and some people believe in all kinds of things. I don’t have many particular beliefs, but I do believe in people who we’ve lost. I’ll speak to Owen Hart; he was a big influence on me as a young wrestler, and when he passed, I felt a great sense of loss. Ever since then I just talk to Owen Hart before every match and I ask him to be with me and make sure I don’t get hurt,” said Owens.

But Owen Hart isn’t the only name KO devotes a sacred moment to.

“Throughout the years I have added people to that list. I have lost people in this industry, and I speak to them as well, guys like Dusty Rhodes. And I’ll talk to my grandfather and grandmother who have also passed. I ask those people who are looking down on me to make sure I get through the match safely,” explained Owens