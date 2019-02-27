Kevin Owens Returns, Replaces Kofi Kingston In Fastlane Match Against Daniel Bryan

WWE continues to roll the dice on their direction heading into WrestleMania this year, and we received another major shake-up as WWE SmackDown kicked off this week.

Kofi Kingston, who officially was named the number one contender on last week’s show, was set to take part in a contract signing with Daniel Bryan in the ring to make their match at Fastlane official. Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon were there overseeing the proceedings.

They showed a very good video that took a look back at Kingston’s time in WWE, all the way back to his debut in 2008. In particular, they looked at his singles championships, his Royal Rumble (miraculously escaping elimination) moments, as well as the time with The New Day.

However, just as Kingston was getting ready to sign his name to the contract, Vince McMahon’s theme song hit and the Chairman made his way out on to the ramp. McMahon praised Kingston and his time in the company, but he also said his job is to give fan’s the most marketable match, which doesn’t involve Kingston.

McMahon then introduced his replacement, a returning Kevin Owens who came out to a thunderous ovation.

Owens signed his name to the contract in the ring without giving much of a look to any of the New Day members or showing much emotion whatsoever. As expected, Kingston and the New Day made their way out of the ring with Kingston looking shell-shocked and Big E and Xavier Woods screaming in anger.

Following a commercial break, Owens was backstage with Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon and it became known that neither of them were aware of the change. He said that he was happy that their dad finally was taking notice of his talents, but he also said Kingston is just as deserving of the title match at Fastlane as he is so he wanted to tag with him tonight against Bryan and Erick Rowan.

The long term implications of this are interesting as it could be WWE realizing that Kingston’s popularity of late warrants a title shot at WrestleMania and they don’t want to waste it on a “B-Show” prior to the biggest show of the year, especially if he’s going to win the title. Previously, Owens vs. Bryan was the reported plan for WrestleMania, so at first glance it looks as if the company may have swapped them in order.