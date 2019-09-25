Watch: Kevin Owens Challenges Shane McMahon To A Ladder Match

Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon will settle their differences once and for all, this time in a ladder match.

During the final segment of this week’s SmackDown Live (the final edition on the USA Network), Owens challenges McMahon to the match. While the microphone cut out as McMahon accepted the match, it was obvious that he told Owens “you’re on.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check it out below.

.@FightOwensFight wants ONE FINAL MATCH to determine the fate of himself and @shanemcmahon…and he wants it to be a LADDER MATCH! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/HT6JPsbRdG — WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2019

McMahon had walked out to the ring with a fleet of lawyers to give Owens an ultimatum for ending things once and for all. He told Owens he could continue on with the lawsuit and face a series of challenges, likely costing him a lot of money in the process, or he could drop the lawsuit and be reinstated.

Owens responded that McMahon was an idiot for offering him those choices. He proceeded to say that they needed to work out their differences in the ring once and for all and proposed having the lawyers put all the legal papers in a briefcase to be hung above the ring in a ladder match.

It was revealed on Wednesday that this match will take place at the debut of SmackDown on FOX on October 4th.