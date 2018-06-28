Kevin Owens Reveals Sacred Pre-Match Routine

In the final moments, before they leave the locker room, most professional athletes observe some semblance of a pregame ritual. But only one of them speak with a deceased 3-time Slammy award winner.

Most wrestling fans know Kevin Owens has a remarkable devotion to the late Owen Hart. Not only did KO derive his ring name from Hart, but he also named his son Owen. But the former Universal Champion actually take a moment to speak with Hart right before his matches.

KO open up about his personal ritual during an interview with Argus Leader.

“The only thing I’ll do every single time… not to get into the whole topic of religion here, but some people believe in God and some people believe in all kinds of things. I don’t have many particular beliefs, but I do believe in people who we’ve lost. I’ll speak to Owen Hart; he was a big influence on me as a young wrestler, and when he passed, I felt a great sense of loss. Ever since then I just talk to Owen Hart before every match and I ask him to be with me and make sure I don’t get hurt,” said Owens.

But Owen Hart isn’t the only name KO devotes a sacred moment to.

“Throughout the years I have added people to that list. I have lost people in this industry, and I speak to them as well, guys like Dusty Rhodes. And I’ll talk to my grandfather and grandmother who have also passed. I ask those people who are looking down on me to make sure I get through the match safely,” explained Owens.

Given recent events, we’re a little surprised Shania Twain isn’t on that list.

Despite being one of WWE most established villains, it’s anecdotes like this that could make him a fan favorite. While it’s impossible to compare his passion to others, it’s poignantly clear that he loves being a WWE Superstar.

Those feelings were reciprocated when WWE awarded him with a five-year contract extension. Owens spoke with TVA Sports on what it meant him and his hopes to finish his career with Vince McMahon’s company.

“Hopefully I do not see why I will not finish my career with WWE,” said the former Universal Champion. I just recently signed a new five-year contract with them. I do not intend to go anywhere my contract will end. If the WWE wants to continue, if I want to continue and my family is ready for me to continue, I do not see why it would not happen. “