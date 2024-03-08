Kevin Von Erich Praises AEW and Tony Khan: "It's a Great Company"

In December A24 released The Iron Claw which chronicles the tragic story of the Von Erich family. The film put a ton of eyes on the family and professional wrestling as a whole and made way for new opportunities for the family. Kevin Von Erich, the last remaining of his family, now has two sons that will carry on the legacy of the family name. Shortly before the film was released in theaters Marshall and Ross Von Erich made their AEW debut teaming with Orange Cassidy against Jake Hager, Angelo Parker and Matt Menard.

The match took place on the Winter is Coming special edition of AEW Rampage in Texas, often referred to as Von Erich country. They also popped up in Ring of Honor around the same time. They have since appeared in the promotion one another time when AEW returned to Texas in February, teaming with Dustin Rhodes against Hitt, Romero Crews and Shimbashi. Kevin recently spoke about their treatment by AEW and it appears like they had nothing but a positive experience.

"I love those people. It's a great company," Kevin said. "I know this isn't anything, but the catering was great! What good food. The people are really nice. Tony Khan is something else. Every company needs a guy like that. Somebody that loves the business. That can look at the business like it was his first day every morning. That's that guy. I have a lot of admiration for him. The wrestlers, all great, old friends."

The Iron Claw debuted in theaters to critical acclaim from wrestling fans and non wrestling fans alike. The film follows the famous wrestling dynasty that heralded the wrestling industry throughout the 1960s. Though they were a force to be reckoned with inside the ring, the family has suffered immeasurable loss throughout their time inside the ring and out. Often referred to as the "Von Erich curse," Kevin was the only one of his siblings that survived, living to continue the legacy of his family and tell their stories from a first hand account.

The Von Erich siblings include Jeremy Allen White as "The Texas Tornado" Kerry Von Erich and Harris Dickinson as "The Yellow Rose of Texas" David Von Erich. Holt McCallany plays patriarch of the Von Erich dynasty and the owner of owner of World Class Championship Wrestling, Fritz Von Erich. The Iron Claw also stars Lily James as Kevin's wife Pam, Chavo Guerrero Jr. as The Sheik and Ryan Nemeth as Gino Hernandez. The film grossed over $40 million at the box office but despite its great success for a wrestling related film, it hasn't received any nominations in this year's awards circuit. The Iron Claw is currently available to stream On Demand via Apple TV+, Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, and more.

H/T: Fightful