Killer Kross Reveals New Japan Pro-Wrestling Debut Date and Opponent

While he’s shown up at a few events, fans have been wondering which company Killer Kross would ultimately end up at, and now we have our answer. Tonight Kross (formerly Karrion Kross of WWE), posted a new video on his Twitter account that reveals his next destination will be New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Not only did it reveal he will now call New Japan home, but it also revealed his first opponent when he gets there, and it will be none other than Minoru Suzuki. Kross teased the match-up and then New Japan revealed that he will debut on April 1st at Lonestar Shootout, and you can find his full video below.

Lonestar Shootout will be a special taping as part of WrestleCon on April 1st, and in addition to Kross and Suzuki, there will also be appearances from Tomohiro Ishii, Jay White, Fred Rosser, Yuya Uemura, Clark Connors, Gabriel Kidd, Chris Bey, JR Kratos, FinJuice, Tom Lawlor, Chris Bey, Ren Narita, and more.

As for Kross, it’s unknown whether he will be exclusive to New Japan or if he will just appear there for a time while also bouncing around to other promotions as some other stars have done. There was also no mention of Scarlett in the video, and so far she hasn’t announced a move to one of the other big wrestling companies either.

Both Scarlett and Kross have been active on the independent scene though, so we’ll just have to wait and see if Scarlett ends up in New Japan as well down the line.

New Japan has no issues with the Forbidden Door, as Suzuki had some big matches against Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley in AEW, while Jay White has popped up in Impact Wrestling and is currently in the middle of a run in AEW.

Perhaps this means we’ll eventually see Kross mix it up with someone in Impact or AEW too, but that’s just wishful thinking at this point.

