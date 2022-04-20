Killer Kross and Scarlett Just Got Married

Killer Kross and Scarlett are a dynamite duo in the ring, and now they’ve given fans a glimpse at their picturesque private wedding ceremony in Alaska. Kross and Scarlett posted a new video to their YouTube channel that showcased some of the ceremony as well as a collection of footage from their time in Alaska, and they also shared their vows. From the video’s description, it seems they weren’t originally going to share the footage but ultimately decided to post it, and they couldn’t be more thankful for all the support from family, friends, and fans. You can watch the full video and find the description below. Congratulations to the happy couple!

“Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we’re married! We flew to Alaska, hopped on a helicopter and flew to a glacier for a very private ceremony (then wrestled the next day, naturally). We initially weren’t going to share this footage but after further discussing it; we’d actually like to do so and say thank you so much for all the support we get from you all. Whether you’re a fan, friend or family- you have all participated in bringing joy into our lives. Sincerely, Kevin & Elizabeth”

Kross and Scarlett also revealed that they were back in the wrestling ring the very next day, and both have been pretty busy since they departed WWE. In previous interviews, Kross and Scarlett have both talked about their time in WWE and what it’s been like since, starting with Kross in a recent interview with Inside The Ropes.

“I have zero regrets about any decisions that I committed to, and this is just the feeling that I’m telling you and this is something I’ve had since I was a kid, I think everybody has it. Sometimes we lose the ability to interpret what that feeling is really telling us versus maybe being afraid of what it’s telling us or what we want it to tell us. But I am positive – in such a way where I am not sure how to explain it – that no matter what course I chose, it was going to lead to me no longer being with the company. It’s just a feeling that I have.”

As for Scarlett, she never had the chance to jump into the ring during her time in WWE, but she still enjoyed her time in NXT, which she spoke about at a recent Asylum Wrestling Store meet and greet. “You know, I wasn’t stressed because NXT was awesome, it really was, Scarlett said. “But, I was quite bored for the last six months. Obviously, I wasn’t doing very much. I’m excited for the first time in a really long time and I’m happy and I feel joy. I felt content at WWE, but now I feel joy and excitement.”