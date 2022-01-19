Killer Kross Teases Upcoming Movie Role and Reveals Why He Grew His Hair Back

Killer Kross has already been teasing his upcoming free agency and his first match after his WWE contract ends on February 2nd. He’s also revealed a movie project he’s been working on, and in a new interview with Wrassle Rap he revealed a few more details on the upcoming project and why he decided to grow his hair back out. He’s had his head shaved for a while thanks to the Killer and Karrion Kross characters, but when it came time to do the movie, they actually wanted to see his hair grown out, and he was more than happy to shake things up.

When asked about growing his hair out Kross said, “I’m doing a movie this year, and for the character, they asked, ‘Can you grow your hair out?’, and I said, ‘Absolutely.’”

“They said we need you to grow it as long as possible and we will assess from there,” Kross said. “I was like, perfect. I’ve been dying to have an opportunity or a reason to grow my hair out. I wanted to, but I’ve been very committed to the presentation of that character (Killer Kross), and I was buzzing and shaving it forever.”

Kross also shared a few details on the character he’s playing, saying “I’m playing a very lonely, underground fighter who has a very dark and sad history, and he’s living in a very, very bad town, in a very bad area, with a lot of bad things going on.”

“I don’t think I can say too much more than that, but I’m very excited to do it. I’m really, really pumped. It’s going to be very violent and there’s going to be aspects of very dark humor in this film,” Kross said.

Hopefully, we’ll learn more about the new film in the coming months, but we do know where Kross will be. inaction on February 4th. Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW) released the current card for their Mecca VII – Doomsday pay-per-view, and you can find the current card for the event below. You can order the pay-per-view on FITE TV.

Killer Kross w/Scarlett vs Jacob Fatu

Hammerstone vs Brian Cage vs Davey Richards

Kenny King vs Sam Adonis

Chris Bey vs Matt Vandagriff

TJ Perkins vs KC Navarro vs Jai Vidal vs Damian Drake

Remy Marcel vs Willie Mack

