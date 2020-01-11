WWE Attempts To Get Kentucky City Renamed After King Corbin

WWE is attempting to get a city in Kentucky renamed after King Corbin.

Yes, you read that right.

According to local CBS affiliate WKYT, in promotion for the WWE live event at the Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky this Sunday, WWE has kicked off a campaign urging the city to make the change from Corbin to King Corbin, Kentucky.

According to the report:

WWE representatives, as well as a WWE camera crew, will be out in front of the Colonel Sanders statue in downtown Corbin Sunday afternoon, collecting signatures for a petition for the name change. The crew will also be handing out free tickets for Sunday’s show at the Corbin Arena.

Clearly, this is a publicity stunt with no chance of happening in a permanent sense, but it’s a pretty hilarious thought. Maybe they will coerce a one day proclamation out of the city? Crazier things have happened.

And, hey, if it works maybe WWE can move on to (Seth) Rollins, Montana, (Kofi) Kingston, New York, and (John) Morrison, Illinois next. The possibilities are endless!

So far, Corbin (the WWE star) has not commented on the campaign.