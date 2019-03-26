Kofi Kingston Disputes WrestleMania 35 Match Advertisement as Fake

The ongoing storyline of Kofi Kingston’s pursuit of a WWE Championship match was potentially spoiled on Tuesday afternoon when a WWE-sponsored Instagram advertisement showed Kingston taking on Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. Kurt Angle’s Instagram took things a step further, showing an event poster that had both Bryan and Kingston on it alongside various other Superstars who were already confirmed for the show. But as had been the case throughout his storyline over the past few months, Kingston himself isn’t buying into the hype just yet. He quickly responded to a fan on Twitter after being shown the Instagram ad, saying he wasn’t buying it.

“Last week the gauntlet match was also advertised to kick off the show,” Kingston wrote. “It did not. Vince has been messing with us for a while now. Wouldn’t be surprised if this was just more of the same.”

Kingston was booked for a five-man gauntlet match on the March 19 episode of SmackDown Live, which Vince McMahon claimed would earn him a WWE Championship opportunity if he won. The 11-year veteran overcame the odds and defeated Sheamus, Cesaro, Rowan, Samoa Joe and Randy Orton all in a row, only to be told by McMahon that he then had to beat one more opponent — Bryan. Kingston came close to pulling off another upset, but his exhaustion from the 55-minute gauntlet proved to be too much as he ended up getting pinned after Bryan hit a Running Knee.

In the days that followed Big E and Xavier Woods voiced their outrage over Kingston’s treatment on social media. The pair threatened to quit, but Kingston said in a backstage segment on WWE’s YouTube channel that quitting only meant McMahon and Bryan “won.”

“I am physically, mentally, and emotionally exhausted,” Kingston said after the gauntlet match loss. “I want to thank everyone of you wholeheartedly for all of your support.”

With WrestleMania 35 less than two weeks away, it’s likely that Kingston finally gets onto the WrestleMania 35 card on Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live.

