Watch: Kofi Kingston Nails a Distracted Fan With a Pancake During SummerSlam

One WWE fan learned an important lesson at SummerSlam — don’t check your phone during Kofi Kingston’s entrance.

The WWE Champion gave his normal entrance on Sunday in Toronto by tossing out pancakes before his match. One of the flapjacks, as spotted in a fan video, wound up whacking a woman sitting in the front row in the head while she was busy checking her phone.

Kingston noticed the clip and gave it a retweet on Monday.

Kingston’s grudge match with Randy Orton on Sunday didn’t get a definitive ending, much to the dismay of the fans in attendance. Orton nailed the champ with a mid-air RKO late in the bout, but his delay in attempting to a pin allowed Kingston to roll out of the ring. As he tried to pick him up off the ground Orton spotted Kingston’s wife and kids. This sent Kingston into a rage, and the referee called for a countout just as he began to attack Orton.

He left “The Viper” knocked out after repeated shot with a kendo stick and a Trouble in Paradise, though most of the crowd booed the finish for not giving Kingston a solid victory. The match all but guaranteed the rivalry between the two, which can be traced all the way back to 2009, would continue at future pay-per-views.

Between SummerSlam and NXT TakeOver: Toronto, only one championship changed hands — the WWE Universal Championship. Seth Rollins managed to overcome his rib injuries and beat Brock Lesnar with three Curb Stomp finishers to win back the Universal title for a second time. Paul Heyman then confirmed on Monday that Lesnar would not get an immediate rematch, giving fans hope that WWE will look to do something else with the Raw world title besides involving “The Beast.”

As for the other champions at SummerSlam, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch forced Natalya to submit with her Disarmer, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley beat Ember Moon with a top-rope Bayley-to-Belly suplex, US champ AJ Styles countered Ricochet’s Phoenix Splash attempt with a Styles Clash and Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak retained against Oney Lorcan on the pre-show.

SummerSlam also featured a pair of legends returning to action. Goldberg pinned Dolph Ziggler in just under two minutes while Trish Stratus wound up tapping out to Charlotte Flair in what wound up being the longest match of the night.