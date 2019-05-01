Kofi Kingston’s First WWE Title Defense Announced For Money In The Bank

The WWE Championship match for Money In The Bank has been finalized.

Kofi Kingston will defend his championship for the first time against Kevin Owens at the PPV event on May 19th in Hartford, Connecticut.

The match was made official at the beginning of this week’s edition of SmackDown. Kingston opened the show with an in-ring interview segment with Michael Cole. It served early as just a feel good, summary segment as Cole recounted all of the struggles Kingston went through just to get his championship opportunity, accompanied by clips. That transitioned into showing Kingston’s eventual championship victory at WrestleMania earlier this month.

Cole talked about being around the business for a long time and said that this may have been the biggest WrestleMania moment of all time. He then brought up the attack by Owens last week on SmackDown where he turned his back on Woods and Kingston at the closing of the show, attacking both men.

Kingston then emphatically challenged Owens to a match at Money In The Bank. Owens’ theme song quickly came on as he strolled out on to the stage. Owens accepted the challenge and talked about how despite the feel good moment at WrestleMania, he alleged the fans don’t actually buy Kofi as champion. He even said Kofi doesn’t even believe himself that he is championship material. He said that Kofi is in “way over his head” and the water “keeps rising” and “you’re drowning.”

At this point, Woods emerged from backstage and attacked Owens. Owens took advantage, though, and ended up superkicking Woods and strolling off as Kingston tended to his downed teammate.

