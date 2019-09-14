Kofi Kingston Calls Randy Orton Feud ‘Very, Very Real’

As WWE Champion Kofi Kingston prepares to defend his title against Randy Orton this Sunday at WWE Clash of Champions, the champ has been doing the media rounds drumming up interest in the bout.

During an interview with FOX News, Kingston spoke about his ongoing story with Orton and the origins of their feud back in 2009. He went so far as to say that the storyline itself is based on a thread of reality, accusing Orton of actually (not just in a storyline sense) trying to hold him back a decade ago.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It was a very real thing, not a storyline thing when Randy Orton didn’t want me to get to a certain point in WWE,” Kingston explained. “As you saw 10 years ago, I was kind of on the rise and logic would suggest that I would have become champion based on the run I was having at the time and Randy Orton put a stop to all of that.”

Moving on, he explained how this dynamic has helped the feud.

“The best angles and the best stories always hinge on reality,” Kofi said. “Throughout the history of WWE, all the best storylines have a little touch of what’s real behind them. For me, this is very, very real. Everyone is having a great time with the story and so am I, but there’s a very real level to it too — very important part,” he said.

Whether or not Kingston walks out of Clash of Champions the WWE Champion remains to be seen. However, no matter what happens, he’s enjoy a considerably long title run, having won the belt at WrestleMania last April. Kingston spoke about what it means to be the first African-born WWE Champion.

“It means the world, especially when we talk about representation being so important,” Kofi said. “For me to be the first African-born WWE Champion is incredible because now, people who look like myself can look at TV and see on WWE television that anything is possible because I’m doing it.”