Kofi Kingston Reacts to New England Patriots’ Playoff Loss and Fans’ Responses on Social Media

For the first time since the 2009 season, the New England Patriots were unceremoniously knocked out of the NFL Postseason in the opening Wild Card Round. Six-time Super Bowl Champion quarterback Tom Brady was picked off in the final minute of the game, handing a 20-13 victory to the Tennessee Titans. Kofi Kingston, the most outspoken Patriots fans in the WWE locker room, has never been afraid to gloat about the Pats’ success over the years on social media. But once the game was over he was utterly bombarded with comments from fans rejoicing in his misery.

The @nfl playoffs are canceled. Nothing left to see here. See you next season. ✌🏾 — 🎅🏿 KOF’ KRINGLE 🎅🏿 (@TrueKofi) January 5, 2020

On Sunday he posted a somewhat tongue-in-cheek response to the fans’ comments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While his Pats made five trips to the Super Bowl throughout the 2010s, Kingston was setting records in the WWE throughout the decade. He became the first wrestler in company history to hold tag team championship gold for more than 1,000 days, helped the New Day break the record for longest reign as tag team champions and tied The Miz for most championships won throughout the decade at 15.