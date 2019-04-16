Kofi Kingston Responds to ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham’s Steroids Advice

Former WWWF Champion and WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham made headlines days after WrestleMania 35 when he advised new WWE Champion Kofi Kingston to start taking steroids.

“Congratulations to Kofi for winning the most important Title in pro wrestling history….sorry you NWA guys…. Notice the word ‘Heavyweight’ in his Title…so my man, I urge you to start doing some steroids and add about 50 pounds of solid muscle to your championship body,” Graham wrote on his personal Facebook.

“Vince wont care, honestly. Actually he would be quite pleased with the muscular transformation, as I predict that you young man will have the longest run as WWE champ in modern-day history. Then in just a short time while you are red hot and the fans are celebrating your win, your 2 former partners in crime, [Big] E and [Xavier] Woods get jealous and turn on you. In my day there would be some blood in that double cross on you but God forbid….not now. You then have Daniel Bryan for rematches and your two former partners as opponents.”

Kingston did not initially respond to the outlandish comments, but in a new interview with Newsweek he gave his response to Graham’s post, along with a few other critics saying he shouldn’t be champion.

“I’ve heard a few things through the grapevine,” Kingston said. “Honestly, I haven’t seen them myself [his comments]. People can say whatever they want. But as long as they turn on the television, they will see me as champion. That’s really all that matters, and I don’t have a comment about people’s opinions. People are entitled to their own opinion as far as what a WWE Champion should be, but the fact is that I am WWE Champion and that’s a fact. It is what it is.”

By defeating Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35, Kingston became the first African-born WWE Champion in the company’s history. Given that he, Xavier Woods and Big E all did not appear on Monday Night Raw this week, it appears The New Day will remain united on SmackDown Live through this year’s Superstar Shake-up.

