Kofi Kingston Warns Fans Who Want to Eat The New Day’s Pancakes

Ever time WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods approach the ring for a match on WWE television as The New Day, the trio have at least one massive tray of pancakes that they’ll toss out into the crowd. The group first introduced pancakes into their entrance in 2018 after previously using their own personal breakfast cereal, Booty-O’s, for nearly two years.

However as Kingston explained in a new interview with The Wrap this week, fans may want to think twice before eating any of the pancakes that get tossed their way.

“You can do with them as you please, but understand that, not only do some of them come out of my championship belt, some of them also come out from Big E’s singlet,” Kingston said. “So do whatever you want with that information.”

“If you want to eat them, that’s on you,” he added, describing it as a “eat-at-your-own-risk situation.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kingston explained why he wrestles in sneakers rather than normal wrestling boots.

“It instantly cut my athleticism down by 60%,” Kingston said while describing his developmental training in Deep South Wrestling where he was required to wear boots. “I couldn’t move, it was all clunky, I didn’t feel like I had traction or grip on the ground. Luckily, on the main roster now, I’ve been kinda able to do what I want to do, no one’s said anything to me — yet.”

After 11 years on the main roster, Kingston finally won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 against Daniel Bryan. Since then he has successfully defended the title against Bryan, Kevin Owens (at Money in the Bank) and Dolph Ziggler (at Super ShowDown and again in a steel cage at Stomping Grounds). He’s set to take on Samoa Joe at Extreme Rules with the title on the line.

While Joe is coming off of a loss at Stomping Grounds against Ricochet that caused him to drop the United States Championship, he made a massive statement on Raw this week when he caused Kingston to pass out to the Coquina Clutch during a six-man tag match. Joe’s victory snapped Kingston’s months-long winning streak, which stretched all the way back to March.

Elsewhere on the Extreme Rules card, E and Woods will take on Bryan & Rowan and Heavy Machinery in a triple threat tag match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.