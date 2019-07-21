Kofi Kingston Will Issue SummerSlam Challenge This Week On WWE SmackDown

Kofi Kingston may have a challenger for his WWE Championship at SummerSlam by the end of Tuesday night.

Last week on SmackDown, three men emerged to confront Kingston: Samoa Joe, Elias, and Randy Orton. The segment ended up breaking down into a six-man match pitting all three men against the members of The New Day.

This week, WWE has announced that Kingston will lay down his own challenge for SummerSlam. Essentially, the champion is going to come out and pick someone to challenge him at the second biggest show of the year.

Via WWE.com:

After being confronted by Randy Orton, Elias and Samoa Joe last week, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston isn’t waiting for anyone to step up and challenge him at The Biggest Event of Summer. Kingston intends to issue his own challenge to a Superstar to face him at SummerSlam this Tuesday night. Will Kofi choose one of the Superstars that stepped to him last week or test his mettle elsewhere? Find out this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE!

As of right now, Orton seems like the odds on favorite to face Kingston in Toronto on August 11st, but that is merely speculation at this point. Of the three men who confronted Kingston last week on SmackDown, he would seem, by far, the most likely of the men mentioned. Joe just got done wrestling Kingston and Elias, despite being incredibly entertaining, isn’t at a level right now where the fans would buy him as a legitimate world championship contender at one of the biggest shows of the year.

Then again, WWE could also pull a change and choose someone who wasn’t even involved in the segment last week.

@TrueKofi isn’t waiting. This Tuesday on #SDLive, the #WWEChampion will issue his own challenge to a Superstar to face him at #SummerSlam! https://t.co/vSmOxoqX3K — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2019

Also announced for this week’s SmackDown is a segment featuring Shane McMahon addressing Kevin Owens once again, as well as Ember Moon taking on Charlotte Flair.

Who do you want to see face Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam in Toronto? Let us know in the comments section below!