Kurt Angle Rumored for WrestleMania Retirement Match

A few weeks ago, Kurt Angle almost announced his retirement on Raw. While his address was interrupted, WWE may be planning to give him a WrestleMania send-off on April 7

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is currently discussing a retirement match for Angle at WrestleMania 35. While there are no specifics on who Angle may face, Dave Meltzer said that there are plans for him to compete even if his career will not be on the line.

So is this a rumor worth buying? At 50, there isn’t much left for Angle to contribute to WWE. He’s had one of the finest, if not one of the most significant careers of any Superstar and there just isn’t much left for him to accomplish. That, plus the combination of WWE’s continued roster expansion means that Angle will soon be out of an in-ring role. So if WWE wanted to add a swan song for Angle, WrestleMania 35 is likely their best opportunity.

After a 10-year hiatus from WWE’s ring, Angle wrestled at TLC 2017 as an honorary Shield member. Ever since, the Olympic Gold Medalist has taken part in several tag and multi-man matches, most notably his joint effort with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34.

Angle’s gotten physical in recent months with Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre, either of which would make sense as a WrestleMania opponent. It looks like WWE is committed to making McIntyre the company’s top heel, and retiring a beloved Hall of Famer like Angle would be a great way to keep McIntyre hated.

However, this is still a pretty speculative idea at this moment. Angle is likely to be active at ‘Mania, but who he faces will depend on how the rest of the card develops. Right now, the only match that’s set in stone is Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar, and before WWE books Angle, they’ll need to square away several more matches.

It’s worth keeping an eye on Angle’s movements in upcoming weeks, though. If WWE continues to tease his retirement, then we’re likely getting a WrestleMania match that ends in tears.