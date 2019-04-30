Kurt Angle Reveals New Role With WWE

Even though he wrestled his final WWE match at WrestleMania 35, it looks like WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be sticking around with the company for a while. In a new interview on Wrestling Inc.’s WINCLY podcast, Angle revealed he recently signed a five-year deal with the WWE, where he’ll be working as a backstage producer.

“I’m going to help the wrestlers with their technique,” Angle said. “I’m going to help them structure their matches. It’s something I’m very good at and I thought I’d be able to contribute to the company.

He also mentioned it’s possible that he’ll be back in front of the camera as a manager, but added that his days as an in-ring competitor are definitely over.

After spending a decade in TNA/Impact Wrestling, Angle returned to the WWE in early 2017 to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The night after WrestleMania 33 he returned to WWE television to take over as the Raw General Manager, a roll he would hold up until mid-2018. He made his in-ring return at the 2017 TLC pay-per-view, where he filled in for Roman Reigns as an honorary member of The Shield to take on The Miz, Kane, Braun Strowman and The Bar in a handicap TLC match. He’d then go on to feud with the McMahon Family, leading to a mixed-tag match at WrestleMania 34 where he teamed with a debuting Ronda Rousey to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

In his final months as an in-ring wrestler, Angle faced the likes of Apollo Crews, Chad Gable, Samoa Joe and AJ Styles before facing Baron Corbin in his final match at WrestleMania 35.

Angle recently stated on his Facebook that the one thing he wishes he could’ve changed from his final run in the WWE was that Corbin match.

“I would have liked to go out with a win, but I understand why it didn’t occur,” he said. “Many people believe that I should have had a different opponent. Maybe. Maybe not. But my argument as to why it should have been Corbin is pretty strong. As a HOFer and Legend in WWE, I came to my final match last Sunday. It was my retirement match.”

