Kurt Angle Says John Cena Has a Match at WrestleMania 35

It seemed only poetic that John Cena would usher Kurt Angle out of WWE at WrestleMania 35. Instead, Angles final match will be against Baron Corbin. However, he, fans, and even his wife have openly pined for Cena to be given the task. However, it’s not even clear what Cena will even be doing this Sunday. but according to Angle himself, Cena has a match.

In an interview with Gorilla Position, Angle revealed that Cena is scheduled to fight somebody on Sunday, but didn’t mention who that would be.

“I was hoping it was gonna be John, but it didn’t happen. I’m sure that he has another match in mind, but I wanted him to end my career just like when he started I started his career. So it was a good little storyline, but unfortunately, it’s not gonna work out.”

“I love John and I know that he will have a WrestleMania match. I’m not sure if they’ve announced it yet, but I’m almost positive he’s gonna be there.”

Cena has been attached to no shortage of rumor in recent months. Ranging from Lars Sullivan to Samoa Joe, Cena has been “supposed” to fight several WWE Superstars on April 7. But outside of internet speculation, there has been no sign, at least from WWE that Cena will even be present. However, news came out earlier this week indicating that Cena had wrapped up filming his latest movie and is expected for WrestleMania 35. That, combined with Angles words is enough for us to assume we’ll see him, but that still doesn’t narrow down what he’ll be doing.

This marks the second straight WrestleMania where Cen will enter with ambiguity. Last year, even though it was highly teased, Cena’s match against The Undertaker wasn’t an official part of the card. This lead to Cena sitting in the stands and hopping the guardrail once the Deadman’s gong hit. His match was little more than an exhibition as The Undertaker beat him in little more than a blink of an eye.

Despite not being around much these days, Cena is still one of WWE’s top employees. So whatever he does on Sunday will most likely be significant.

