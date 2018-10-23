Kurt Angle Shares Important Message In Support Of Roman Reigns

Kurt Angle took to Twitter early Tuesday morning to offer his condolences to Roman Reigns following the former world champion’s announcement that he had been diagnosed with leukemia.

“After watching the beginning of WWE Raw last night, I’ve come to the conclusion that we all should be grateful that we woke up this morning to experience life to its fullest. Make each day count, because you never know what life will throw at you. #ThankYouRoman,” Angle tweeted.

Angle joined the likes of John Cena, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon, Paul Heyman and numerous members of the Raw and SmackDown rosters who reached out on social media.

Reigns opened Monday’s edition of Monday Night Raw with the revelation that he had been battling cancer for the last 11 years and that it had only recently returned.

“Life’s not always fair, it’s not all peaches and cream,” Reigns said. “Sometimes life throws you a curve ball. And right now, the best thing for me is to go home, focus on my family and my health.”

Reigns officially relinquished the WWE Universal Champion in his speech, but firmly stated he was not retiring.

“But I want to make one thing clear, by no means is this a retirement speech,” Reigns said. “Because once I’m done whipping leukemia’s ass I’m coming back home. And when I do it’s not going to be about titles and being on top, it’s about a purpose. I’m coming back because I want to show all of you, the whole world, my family, my friends, my children and my wife, that when life throws a curveball at me, I am the type of man that will stand in that batter’s box, I will crowd the plate, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time. Because I will beat this, and I will be back and you will see me very, very soon.”

With Reigns gone, WWE announced later in the evening that a new Universal Champion would be crowned at the upcoming Crown Jewel event when Braun Strowman takes on former champion Brock Lesnar.