Kurt Angle To Address His Future This Week On RAW

Fresh off of an appearance in last Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble, Kurt Angle will look ahead to what’s in his future during a segment on this Monday’s edition of RAW.

WWE announced that Angle would address his future on this week’s show, which will air live from Portland, Oregon.

As mentioned, Angle did appear as an entrant in the 30-man Royal Rumble at Chase Field this past Sunday. He also wrestled a brief match against Baron Corbin the next night on RAW.

However, despite being rumored to be a participant for several week’s, the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reports that Angle was actually a late addition to the match and replaced Zack Ryder.

“By the way, so Ryder for people who don’t know — here’s the situation with Ryder and actually Kurt Angle for that matter,” Meltzer explained on Wrestling Observer Radio. “In the Rumble, the idea was… the spot that Kurt Angle had in the Rumble was originally when they laid out and scripted the Rumble Zack Ryder was in that spot, and it wasn’t until the day before or the day of the Rumble where somebody came up with the idea I guess to bring him in.”

As far as Angle’s recent run goes, he has appeared in 13 matches for WWE since returning to the company in 2017. Despite a plethora of health issues over the course of his career, there’s no doubt that the man can still go. Just take a look to last year’s WrestleMania when Angle teamed with Ronda Rousey (in her first-ever WWE match) to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. That bout was arguably the best match of the entire show.

The segment for this Monday’s RAW does sound ominous and like it could perhaps be a retirement announcement, but in pro wrestling one never knows. It could also easily be the start of a storyline given the fact that we are entering WrestleMania season. Regardless of when he does decide to step away from the ring, it’s clear Angle wants to do it while part of the WWE roster.

