WWE Spoiler: Big Return Expected for Raw Following TLC

There’s a lot of smoke surrounding TLC’s match between Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin, but the latest rumor has Kurt Angle getting involved.

According to PWInsider, Angle is scheduled to be at Raw on December 17, the night after TLC. If this proves to be the case, Angle’s reintroduction into WWE‘s fray lends itself to some juicy speculation.

Angle has been out of the picture for a couple of months since Stephanie McMahon put him on a mandatory vacation. In his absence, Baron Corbin has taken over Raw’s General Manager duties and if he can find a way to beat Strowman at TLC on Sunday he’ll be permanently installed in that position.

However if Angle is back on Monday, that leaves room for him to show up at TLC, potentially affecting the outcome of Corbin and Strowman’s match.

It’s worth noting that a report surfaced on Thursday indicating that Strowman is unlikely to wrestle this Sunday. The Monster Among Men is reportedly not healed from elbow surgery this month, making his availability for TLC questionable at best. If WWE wanted to, Angle could logically replace him, telling as good if not better of a story in a match with Corbin.

Corbin vs. Angle has certainly been set up due to their motives to be Raw’s GM. Even more, it’s been reported for months that the 50-year old Angle is making preparations for a return to in-ring action. It’s impossible to know how true that is, but it’s not hard to imagine him getting physical with Corbin in the near future.

We’ll see how things shake out, but at minimum, don’t be surprised to see the Olympic Gold Medalist this Monday on Raw.